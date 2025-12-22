Jackie Shroff celebrates three decades of ‘Trimurti, 19 years of ‘Bhagam Bhag’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) As his films Trimurti and Bhagam Bhag completed 30 and 19 years respectively, actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the moment in his own style on social media.

Jackie, who never fails to miss anyone’s birthday and milestones of his films, took to Instagram to celebrate the 1995 movie Trimurti and Bhagam Bhag, which hit the screens in 2006.

The actor shared the poster of Trimurti featuring Jackie, Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor. The post had “Duniya Re Duniya Very Good Very Good” by Udit Narayan and Vinod Rathod playing in the background.

He wrote “Celebrating 30 years of Trimurti” as the caption.

Trimurti, an action drama film, also stars Anjali Jathar and Priya Tendulkar. It was the last completed film for director Mukul S. Anand, who died while filming Dus in 1997.

The story revolves around Satyadevi, who after being falsely accused and imprisoned, hopes that her three sons will free her and get revenge on her accuser. However, she learns that they lead separate lives and hate each other.

He also shared the poster of Bhagam Bhag with its title track playing in the background and simply wrote: #19yearsofbhagambhag.

Bhagam Bhag is a comedy thriller film directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Govinda,Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan and Asrani.

The film tells the story of a theatre group which travels to London for a show and needs a heroine to complete their play, only to be entangled in a murder mystery they did not commit, as well as mistakenly becoming the enemies of a drug cartel and a street gang, in the process.

The film adapted certain subplots of the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking which itself was based on the 1958 film Vertigo.

