Hong Kong university's research with TGTE on Tamil statehood raises questions over China's role in Sri Lanka: Report

Colombo, Oct 4 (IANS) A Hong Kong university is set to conduct a research project in collaboration with the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) on the establishment of an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, triggering a debate over whether China is using the issue to pressure Colombo, a report said.

According to a report in the Sri Lankan news portal Ceylon News 24, the project came to light through a job advertisement published by the Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to recruit a Postdoctoral Fellow.

"Reports reveal an attempt to promote a separatist agenda through a university located in Hong Kong, China, in a manner that threatens the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka," the report stated.

According to the job notice (Job Description - Postdoctoral Fellow 260001DQ), the research project is to be conducted under the direction of Professor Alex Green and in collaboration with the TGTE.

"The primary objective of this research is stated as studying the ongoing political and legal discourses surrounding the establishment of an independent Tamil state within the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka," the report said.

It said critics saw geopolitical motives behind a Chinese academic institution partnering with groups that advocate a separate Tamil state.

"Critics allege that geopolitical motivations lie behind a Chinese academic institution partnering with banned or diaspora organisations advocating for a separate state. A serious debate has emerged over whether China is acting in this manner to appease Tamils in order to fulfil its own geopolitical objectives, or if this is blackmail aimed at forcing Sri Lanka to yield to its demands," the report stated.

The publication said it had sent an email inquiry to Professor Green on September 3, seeking clarification on the academic independence of the research project, the nature of the collaboration with the TGTE and its implications for Sri Lanka's sovereignty.

"However, as of today (October 01, 2026), no response has been received from Professor Alex Green or the university administration regarding this inquiry," the report said.

The report questioned the silence from the professor and the university.

"Nevertheless, does avoiding a response in this manner serve a specific underlying motive, and does it not raise serious questions as to whether these actions are being conducted with the knowledge of the Chinese government?" Ceylon News24 asked.

--IANS

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