Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of his acclaimed short film 'Makhmal'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked 11 years of his short film Makhmal, taking a trip down memory lane by sharing the film's poster on his social media account.

The actor posted the striking first-look poster, which features him alongside child artiste Palak Dey, and marked the milestone with the hashtag #11YearsOfMakhmal.

Written and directed by Faraz Ali, Makhmal revolves around Jamal, a zardosi artisan in Mumbai who is separated from his wife and longs to spend time with his young daughter.

The story unfolds around the emotional bond between a father and his child, with a piece of velvet becoming a symbolic thread connecting them.

The poster shared by Jackie features a tender moment between his character and the young girl.

The credits on the poster name Abbas Syed and Imtiyaz Shaikh as producers, Faraz Ali as writer-director, Gaurav C Bhat as cinematographer, Vaibhav Kothari as editor and Sagar Kapoor as music composer. The cast also includes Deepti Sharma and Bhuvan Arora.

For the uninitiated, Makhmal was particularly significant for Jackie because it allowed the actor to explore a relatively intimate and serious format.

The film was reportedly shot in just two days. The film later won the Best Short Film award at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Jackie has frequently taken to social media to commemorate anniversaries of his films and celebrate colleagues.

On the professional front, touted as one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable actors, Jackie made his debut with Swami Dada in 1982 and went on to headline films such as Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Rangeela and Gardish.

–IANS

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