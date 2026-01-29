Jaaved Jaaferi says India deserves better screen count, compares to China’s astonishing numbers

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’, has spoken up on the issue of limited screen count in India.

The actor compared the screen count of India with China, and said that India is seriously lagging behind in terms of number of screens.

The actor told IANS, “We need more cinemas. In India. It is very important. We have a lot of land. People have to come and settle at the same place. We have a lot of land. People don't have to stay there. People have to stay here”.

He further mentioned, “They are going vertically. That is a different thing. But, the point is, in China, there are 1.25 lakh or 2 lakh screens. Yes. We have only 15, 000. If you want to make a good film. You are not getting a screen. Yes. You should have an option. I think we should focus more because our cinema is going out. We love cinema. It is not like that. But, if it is not there. There is no option. So, the option of good cinema should be available”.

Meanwhile, ‘Mayasabha’ centres on Parmeshwar Khanna (played by Jaaved Jaaferi), who is a disgraced, reclusive producer who lives inside a crumbling, abandoned theatre with his mentally unstable son. Local lore claims that 40 kg of 24-carat gold biscuits were hidden within the building decades ago and never recovered. When two outsiders enter the theatre to verify the rumour and hunt for the treasure, they find themselves trapped in a claustrophobic maze of secrets.

What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse pursuit, where paranoia and fixation steadily replace reason, and the search for wealth turns into an exploration of obsession and existential despair. The film features a background score by Sagar Desai, with Kuldeep Mamania handling cinematography and Aasif Pathan overseeing editing.

The film is set to release on January 30, 2026.

