Jaaved Jaaferi says actors don’t have the luxury to limit themselves

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaal 4’, has shared what fuels his drive as an artiste, and said that an actor can’t afford to stick to one thing.

Over the years, the actor has entertained the audience with his multiple skills including dancing, hosting, voice-over, acting and judging the reality shows.

The actor spoke with IANS along with director Indra Kumar and actor Arshad Warsi, and shared that he always strives to be better at what he did yesterday.

He told IANS, “As an actor, you can’t limit yourself. If you have a spectrum, one end of the spectrum is slapstick, the other end of the spectrum is art or drama. By the grace of god, I have been lucky to cover that entire spectrum. I have done slapstick, drama, and played a villain”.

He further mentioned, “I am thankful to god as an actor that I got a chance to do all this. You have to keep your talent. I don't stop at one thing. Voice-over hones me. It could be a stupid comedy, it could be an animated film or it could be an advertisement. For me, it's honing whatever my art is or whatever the form is. I don't consider it less, and I try to do that. It's an exercise, that's the way I am”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set to release on July 10, 2026.

--IANS

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