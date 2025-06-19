June 19, 2025 3:25 PM हिंदी

Jaaved Jaaferi gave the look of his character in ‘Dhamaal’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has shared that he was the one who designed his character in the superhit comedy franchise ‘Dhamaal’. Recently, the actor spoke with Farah Khan on her show, and narrated the story of how the character was designed.

He told Farah, “Indra Kumar told me, ‘Javed, you look smart’. I said, ‘Got it’. So, I said, don't worry. He understood. Then one day, he said, ‘your voice is very good’. So, I said, ‘okay. I got it’”.

The actor said that he picked cues from the director about how to go about the character, and retrofit his subtle demands into the character.

He said, “So, then I worked it out. I designed the character with dungarees. I gave the whole look. So, then they put it on. On the first day of shooting, the director said, ‘I didn't know’. The moment he put the camera on, we did the pizza scene. I got the lisp, and I made him weak, like, hunching. I had to look weak. If I speak and stand in a commanding position then it won't work. So, I changed my posture and gave him the lisp”.

Elsewhere in the show, Javed’s brother, Naved also shared how the show 'Boogie Woogie' came into existence.

He said, “The show maker asked, ‘What should we name it?’ I said, ‘I have a very old song. I have heard it a lot. Boogie Woogie Dancing Show’. Yes. It was my favorite. He said, ‘let's name it Boogie Woogie’. There was an office. It was a small room. There were two cabins. Mr. Sudesh Iyer wanted to meet us. We met him, he said, ‘What is it? I said, ‘This is the show’. He was confused, and said, ‘Two pages. Superb, we're doing it. That's it”.

--IANS

aa/

