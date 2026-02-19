‘Jaan Meri’ celebrates 50 years of Hariharan

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Hariharan has released his new album, ‘Jaan Meri’, which marks his journey of 5 decades in ghazal mastery. The album has been penned by Farhat Shahzad.

The album features soulful tracks like ‘Baat Se Baat’, ‘Bas Mere Khwab’, ‘Chala Gaya’, the title track ‘Jaan Meri’, and ‘Lahu’. All compositions and vocals are furnished by Hariharan.

Talking about his journey, Hariharan said, “Sharing the unveiling of this new album with my close friends and family was a deeply emotional and rewarding experience. It truly felt like the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year journey, and having my loved ones there to witness the birth of 'Ghazal-Nova' made it all the more special. Seeing the music resonate with those who have been part of my life for so long is a testament to the enduring power of these melodies. It was a proud moment to showcase how we’ve kept our traditional roots alive while embracing a fresh, global sound”.

Karan Hariharan said, “It's always a surreal experience when we as artists work on something for months or even years and then finally get to show the audience, our friends and family what we were working on! Showing the people close to me always gets me a bit nervous ofc ‘would they like it?’ But then curiosity always gets the better of me and my nerves, I want to know how the video affected them, if it affected them, what did it make them feel? And that part is always exciting”.

Presented by Sufiscore, the album is available across all major streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/