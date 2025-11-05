Iulia Vantur sings Salman Khan's iconic song from 'Bodyguard' in front of The Pope at Vatican

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress-cum-singer Iulia Vantur recently made history by performing the Bollywood song “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from the movie 'Bodyguard', starring superstar Salman Khan, at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall.

The performance marked the first time a Bollywood song was sung at the Vatican, in the presence of the Pope and other esteemed guests, creating a proud milestone for India on the global stage. Iulia also had the rare opportunity to meet His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. Reflecting on the meeting, she said, “Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words. His presence radiates warmth and kindness. It filled me with gratitude and a deep sense of calm and reminded me that true faith lies in compassion, humility, and human connection.”

Speaking about her experience of singing the iconic bollywood song, Iulia shared, “Singing Teri Meri at the Vatican was more than just a performance, it was a prayer through music. To bring an Indian song to such a spiritual place felt magical. It showed that music can cross every border and every faith and speak the language of love.”

Adding to the global significance of the moment, Iulia also recorded a song with Grammy-winning American songwriter and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, the creative force behind hits like “Despacito” and several chart-toppers by Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Usher. “Recording alongside Poo Bear was an honour. He’s one of the most respected music creators in the world, and to sing with him on such a platform was unforgettable,” Iulia expressed.

Further, Iulia also sang the OG Romanian version of the song ‘Teri Meri’, followed by her new unreleased song, ‘Corinde Corinde’. The singer later joined Poo Bear along with international musicians namely Stephen Devassy, Vijay Yesudas and others for a moving rendition of “We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good),” an anthem celebrating unity, hope, and kindness.

For the uninitiated, the occasion was part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Nostra Aetate and the Second Vatican Council’s historic declaration that promotes dialogue, understanding, and unity among world religions. Talking about Iulia, the Romanian will be seen in the movie Echoes of Us.

For the uninitiated, the film has received appreciation at several film festivals, including the 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival – 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards – 2025, Independent Shorts Awards – 2025, and Love & Hope International Film Festival 2025. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer, offering glimpses into this short story that brings together emotional depth and cultural connection.

The film is produced by Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd and also stars Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori. As ‘Echoes of Us’ blends emotions and promises to deliver a cross-cultural experience, Iulia Vantur is sure to grab attention with her screen presence, affirming herself as a promising actress.

