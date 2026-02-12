Iulia Vantur reveals the best advice she ever got from Salman Khan

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer and actress Iulia Vantur revealed the best advice she got from her close friend, Salman Khan.

Speaking during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Iulia shared that Salman told her to just be herself.

When asked about the best advice she got from Salman, Iulia told IANS, "I think the best advice he ever gave me is "Just be yourself, don't do much, just be there and be true to yourself", because that will cross the camera."

Revealing what praises she got from Salman for her recent song "Tere Sang", she shared, "Of course, he loved the song, and he also posted the song because he loved it. It's a beautiful composition, and the fact that Arijit Singh has lent his voice makes it so much more beautiful and enhances the emotions, enhances the tunes, everything. His voice is magical. So the song cannot be anything other than beautiful."

Asked if she would be collaborating with Salman anytime soon, Iulia replied with a "No", followed by a laugh.

Explaining the reason, she added, "I love his work. I respect his work. He has left a legacy for all of us. 35 years of beautiful work that has created opportunities for so many actors. But I feel every time he is trying to help someone, sometimes people tend to go against it, and I am not here to take advantage of anybody; I am not here to take advantage of any link. I am here to create beautiful projects with my own creativity and talent. I work on creating my own identity."

Recently, Salman revealed that he really enjoyed the soulful composition of "Tere Sang".

Wishing the entire team of the short film "Echoes Of Us" starring Iulia, Deepak Tijori, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz, Salman reshared the track on the Stories section of Instagram and penned,

"Loved the song 'Tere Sang' a truly soulful composition. Big congratulations to Joe Rajann on his film 'Echoes of Us', wishing you and the entire team all the success ahead."

