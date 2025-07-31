July 31, 2025 12:05 AM हिंदी

It’s time to give back to the game, says South Delhi Superstarz owner Shikhar Dhawan

It’s time to give back to the game, says South Delhi Superstarz owner Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the upcoming season of Delhi Premier League (DPL).

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) With the Delhi Premier League (DPL) around the corner, former India star Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a powerful video that highlighted his continued commitment to nurturing cricketing talent through his team, South Delhi Superstarz, owned under The Da One Sports Initiative.

In the video, Dhawan spoke about his belief in building platforms for young athletes to grow and shine. He talked about players like Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, and Digvesh Rathi, who have steadily risen in the cricketing world, delivering strong performances in the IPL and beyond. These journeys, he implies, are a testament to what structured support and focused opportunities can lead to — and South Delhi Superstarz is focused on creating many more such success stories.

Along with the video, Dhawan also put out a deeply personal caption that captures his intent.

"@SouthDelhiSuperstarz isn’t just a team, it’s a space where raw talent rises, roars, and leaves a mark. It’s for those who dare to dream and are driven to make a difference. Cricket gave me everything I have… and some returns aren’t measured in runs or trophies, but in purpose. This is mine. #DelhiPremierLeague,” Dhawan wrote in an Instagram story.

Dhawan also shared an emotional thought in the video, saying, “Maine cricket se sab kuch paaya hai, par ab waqt hai cricket ko wapas dene ka,” reinforcing his role not just as a cricketer, but as a mentor and enabler of future stars.

As DPL 2025 approaches, the video sets the tone for what promises to be a season driven by intent, performance, and purpose — with South Delhi Superstarz at its heart.

In a career spanning a dozen years (2010-2022), Shikhar Dhawan played 34 Tests, 157 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India, scoring 2315, 6793and 1759 runs respectively. He scored seven centuries in Tests and 17 in ODIs. The opening batter played 122 First-Class matches between 2004 to 2024, mainly for Delhi in domestic cricket, scoring 8,499 runs, hitting 25 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

--IANS

bsk/

