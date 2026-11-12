India to develop civil aircraft indigenously within two years: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday at CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam that India aims to develop its own civil aviation aircraft within the next two years to strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities and cut dependence on foreign aircraft manufacturers.

Naidu said the country's ambitions extended to developing domestic capabilities in aircraft design rather than just manufacturing aircraft. The indigenous aircraft development forms part of India’s plan to expand its presence in the global aerospace value chain.

"We don't want to just get into manufacturing but designing them as well," he said. The minister also reiterated plans to develop 100 airports over the next decade under the Modified UDAN scheme to improve air connectivity in smaller cities and underserved regions.

The programme, approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2026 envisages Rs 28,840 crore of funding for FY27-FY36. The development of new airports will prioritise existing unserved airstrips along with construction of 200 modern helipads in remote and difficult terrains.

Naidu said the government is also exploring the potential of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, which are expected to play an increasing role in urban and regional air mobility.

The minister also stressed better use of India's air cargo network, to facilitate trade and economic activity.

"Trade alone and technology alone is not enough. What a country needs is trust," to build sustainable international partnerships, he said, also highlighting India’s role in shaping the emerging global order, through its young population and growing economic heft.

"We are trying to connect with the Global South with African and South American nations," he noted.

—IANS

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