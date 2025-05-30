May 30, 2025 10:20 PM हिंदी

It's a wrap for Riddhima Kapoor's Bollywood debut project: 'Firsts are always special'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, will soon be making her Bollywood debut. In the latest update, she has concluded the shoot of her first film in Shimla.

As she embarks on a new journey as an actor, Riddhima used social media to reveal how special this first is to her. Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva penned, "Firsts are always special, Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives."

Sharing her experience of being a part of the process of making her debut project, tentatively titled "DKS", Riddhima added, "For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS."

According to the reports, she will be seen sharing screen space with her mother, Neetu, and comedian Kapil Sharma in the project. However, nothing about the cast, crew, title, and storyline of the project has been made official till now.

Ever since starting the shoot for her debut drama as an actor, Riddhima has been treating the netizens with fun glimpses from the set.

Confirming her official entry into the B-town, Riddhima said, “Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills.” Riddhima chose not to reveal whether Neetu has a role in the film but mentioned that she is present on set and “thoroughly enjoying the process.”

Previously, Riddhima was seen doing a cameo in Netflix’s show "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives", where she shared the screen with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

It remains to be seen if Riddhima's debut film manages to impress the movie buffs.

--IANS

pm/

