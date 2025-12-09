December 09, 2025 7:08 PM हिंदी

It's a working birthday for Dino Morea: 'I feel blessed to spend the day doing what I love the most'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea spent his birthday on December 9 doing something he loves the most, working.

He will be a part of the final season of the series "Four More Shots Please!" and has been occupied with the same lately.

“This year has surprised me in the best ways, and I can't wait for everything that 2026 has for me. It's a working birthday for me, and I’m glad to be doing what I love the most - filming and promoting Four More Shots Please! I would have loved to celebrate my birthday with all my friends, family and my colleagues. But, when work calls, and I’m more than happy to do it dedicatedly,” shared Dino.

Looking back at a splendid 2025, Dino went on to add what made this year special for him, “With all the projects that I have done in these twelve months, all of them have repaid me with incredible love, making this journey nothing short of memorable! A lot has happened, and there’s a lot more to come! I couldn’t have asked for a better year!”

"Four More Shots Please" is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 19.

With the original four, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, returning for another entertaining ride, the drama will also see Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee reprising their respective roles, while Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur join the cast for the latest season.

The fourth and last season of the Emmy-nominated drama has been directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, and backed by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, "Four More Shots Please! Season 4" has been written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues from Ishita Moitra.

