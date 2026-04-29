April 29, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England (Credit: Issy Wong/Instagram)

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Fast bowler Issy Wong described her inclusion in England’s squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a “dream come true”, especially with the tournament opener set to be staged at her home ground Edgbaston on June 12.

Issy debuted for England across formats in 2022, has featured in 17 T20Is, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 29.76. “It’s very special to be named in the squad, especially with this being a home World Cup.

“It’s a dream come true in many ways, and it’s something I’ve been targeting in recent times. I know the atmosphere around the grounds is going to be great, so it’ll be amazing to experience that, and particularly the opener at Edgbaston,” Issy was quoted as saying by Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday.

England will take on New Zealand for an ODI series, before competing against them in a T20I series. It will be followed by a T20I series against India before heading into the global tournament.

“It’s coming around quickly. I’ve got to focus on performing well between now and then, and hopefully I can get out there and experience playing in front of our home fans at a World Cup,” he said.

Warwickshire Women’s head coach Ali Maiden said Issy’s inclusion was well‑deserved. “It’s fantastic news. Issy is experienced and she’s been in and around that environment before, so it’s great for her that it’s a home World Cup. It’ll be special. Issy is fairly level‑headed and she’ll take it in her stride. She’ll do really well.”

England, the 2009 champions, are placed alongside West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland in Group 2 of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston on June 12.

--IANS

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