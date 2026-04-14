Congress sidelined Ambedkar politically: Rajasthan CM ​

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar and failing to honour his legacy on time.​

Addressing a public gathering, Sharma alleged that the Congress not only denied Ambedkar due political opportunities but also delayed conferring the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, upon him. ​

He said, “Ambedkar was a towering figure and deserved the Bharat Ratna much earlier. However, it was only in 1990, under a BJP-supported government, that he was finally honoured.”​

The Chief Minister further claimed that the Congress leadership remained preoccupied with awarding the Bharat Ratna to its own leaders, overlooking deserving figures like Ambedkar. Referring to former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Sharma said that while they were conferred the honour, Baba Saheb did not receive similar recognition during his lifetime.​

Taking a broader swipe, Sharma alleged that the Congress, despite ruling the country for decades, failed to uphold the principles laid down by Ambedkar. ​

He asserted, “The party that speaks the most about the Constitution has, in fact, violated it the most,” accusing Congress of using issues concerning marginalised communities merely for vote-bank politics.​

He further claimed that Ambedkar did not receive the respect he deserved during Congress's tenure in government, which ultimately led to his resignation from the Cabinet. ​

According to Sharma, this reflected the Congress party’s disregard for a leader who dedicated his life to social justice and constitutional values.​

Reiterating his criticism, the Chief Minister said that the Congress has historically failed both Ambedkar and the Constitution he helped draft. ​

He added that merely celebrating his birth anniversary is not enough; political parties must genuinely uphold his ideals in governance and policy.​

Sharma’s remarks came as political leaders across the country marked Ambedkar Jayanti, renewing debates over legacy, recognition, and commitment to constitutional values.​

--IANS

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