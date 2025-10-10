October 10, 2025 6:28 PM हिंदी

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj expressed pride and optimism ahead of the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025, starting Saturday.

"We are simultaneously organising a national and an international event. The 40th Junior Nationals is already underway at Kalinga Stadium and will conclude on the 14th of this month. At the same time, for the first time, Odisha is hosting the prestigious Asian Table Tennis Team Championships,” the minister said.

The 40th National Junior Athletics Championships are also being hosted by Odisha, at the same venue in Bhubaneswar, with the joint support of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Odisha Athletics Association, and the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

Approximately 2,000 athletes from various states across the country are participating in this national event. Suraj added that organising two major tournaments simultaneously demonstrates Odisha’s increasing competence in sports management, saying:

“It’s a matter of pride that we can conduct two big events within the same period. This will enhance our experience in hosting multiple sporting events simultaneously. We are strengthening our team’s capacity — physically, mentally, and administratively — to manage and deliver large-scale events efficiently.”

The minister further expressed hope that with this experience, Odisha will continue to attract more major national and international sporting events in the future.

The Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will be staged here at the renowned Kalinga Stadium from October 11 to 15. The event will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams from each category securing spots.

Odisha is hosting its first Asian-level table tennis event, although the state previously hosted the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. Bhubaneswar, which has hosted several major sporting events recently, is also known as India’s sports capital.

-- IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

2nd Test: Reifer admits tough day for West Indies, praises Jaiswal’s composed century

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

IMC 2025: Minister urges business leaders to innovate, lead with purpose

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

Salman Khan mourns the death of his "Tiger 3" co-star, Varinder Singh Ghuman

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s unbeaten 173 and Sudharsan’s 87 headline India’s dominant first day (Ld)

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India’s tech services sector can create up to 4 million jobs in 5 years: NITI Aayog

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro (File image)

Nepal paves way for land swap deal to facilitate extension of Kolkata Metro

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Pakistan fears losing more than diplomatic ground with Kabul turning to India

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Maria Corina Machado: A veteran opponent of Chavez, Maduro, and Chavismo

Jacob Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

Bethell dismisses talk of rivalry with Ollie Pope, says ‘fire in me’ ahead of Ashes tour

India records deals worth $39.9 billion in Q3 2025

India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September