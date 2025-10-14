Islamist parties hold protests in Dhaka, demand implementation of July Charter before polls

Dhaka, Oct 14 (IANS) In a growing political conflict ahead of next year's elections in Bangladesh, seven Islamist political parties, including radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon, staged a human chain protest in Dhaka on Tuesday, local media reported.

The parties put forward several demands, including that the February 2026 elections be held under the legal framework of the July Charter through a public referendum.

Reports suggest that the human chain was organised by Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units stretching from Jatrabari to Gabtoli in the capital.

The party pressed home five demands, which include holding a referendum on the July National Charter in November before the general election and proportional representation (PR).

Other Islamist parties, including Islami Andolon, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, National Democratic Party (JAGPA), Khelafat Majlis, Nezam-e-Islam Party, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, also held similar programmes with their leaders and activists gathering at various points across the capital at the same time.

Addressing a gathering in a human chain organised by Islami Andolan Bangladesh in Dhaka, Joint Secretary General of the Islamic Movement, Gazi Ataur Rahman, said, "The referendum for the legal recognition of the July Charter must be held before the announcement of the schedule for the next national election."

"If the legal basis for the July Charter is not determined before the elections, the July Charter will become irrelevant. There is a risk that the national elections will also be in crisis," Bangladesh leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted Rahman as saying.

Last month, seven Islamic political parties staged protest rallies in Dhaka, pressing a common set of demands, including holding the national election in February under the July Charter and introducing the PR system.

The leaders of the Islamist parties warned that Bangladesh could face a "major disaster" if the charter is not granted a legal basis before the next polls, local media reported.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alleged that the groups defeated in the country's 1971 Liberation War are attempting to derail the upcoming national elections by staging street protests demanding a PR system.

Bangladesh is facing growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/sd/