May 05, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Substitutes inspire East Bengal's comeback against Mumbai City FC

Substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar inspire East Bengal to 2-1 comeback victory over Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Photo credit: AIFF

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) With second-half goals from substitutes Youssef Ezzejjari and Nandha Kumar overturning Brandon Fernandes’ early strike, East Bengal FC came from behind to defeat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Red and Gold Brigade produced a strong second-half display to claim three points and move to the top of the table with 21 points from 10 matches, ahead of Jamshedpur FC on goal difference. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, slipped to fifth with 19 points from 11 matches, suffering their first home defeat of the season. East Bengal centre-back Kevin Leonel Sibille was named the Player of the Match for his defensive performance.

Petr Krátký’s side started on the front foot with early pressing, but centre-backs Sibille and Anwar Ali stood firm in the opening exchanges. Despite that, the Islanders struck first. In the 8th minute, left-back Akash Mishra’s long throw into the box created commotion, and midfielder Brandon Fernandes reacted quickest to fire a left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Mumbai City FC continued to create clearer openings. Around the quarter-hour mark, winger Vikram Pratap Singh surged down the right before his effort was blocked by defender Jeakson Singh. Lallianzuala Chhangte was denied a good opportunity soon after, while Vikram missed with an attempted chip following a lofted pass from midfielder Joni Kauko.

East Bengal FC gradually grew into the game but struggled to break into the final third. Midfielder Mohammed Rashid forced a save from goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa in the 28th minute, while Edmund Lalrindika and captain Saúl Crespo saw efforts go off target or blocked.

Mumbai City remained the more threatening side, with Brandon testing goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill again before the interval.

Óscar Bruzón made three attacking changes at half-time, introducing forward Miguel Figueira, striker Youssef Ezzejjari, and midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti. The impact was immediate, as East Bengal pushed higher and began to test the Mumbai City defence.

The equaliser arrived in the 58th minute. Following a challenge by Kauko inside the box, East Bengal were awarded a penalty. Substitute Ezzejjari stepped up and converted with a powerful strike into the bottom corner, despite Lachenpa guessing the right way.

Mumbai City attempted to respond quickly. Chhangte forced a sharp save from Gill in the 61st minute, but East Bengal held firm. Around the 71st minute, the visitors took the lead.

After a move initiated by Figueira, substitute Nandha Kumar cut in from the left and struck from the edge of the box. The effort took a slight deflection off defender Bijay Chhetri and beat Lachenpa to make it 2-1.

The Islanders pushed hard in the closing stages. Jorge Ortíz tested Gill from distance, while Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross that saw substitute Gyamar Nikum hit the woodwork in stoppage time. Kauko and Ortíz both had late efforts saved or narrowly off target, but East Bengal’s defence held resolute.

After an extended period of added time, East Bengal FC secured a vital away victory, completing a comeback that underlined their attacking depth and tactical flexibility.

--IANS

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