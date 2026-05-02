May 02, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi

Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi 3-2 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Guwahati, May 2 (IANS) NorthEast United FC secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against Inter Kashi in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, with Parthib Gogoi’s late strike sealing all three points in a pulsating contest at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Jithin MS had given the Highlanders the lead on the stroke of half-time, while Andy Rodríguez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot, before Inter Kashi staged a spirited comeback through Sergio Llamas and Mohammed Asif.

The result sees NorthEast United FC move up to 10th in the standings with 10 points from 11 matches, while Inter Kashi remain eighth with 11 points from 10 outings. Jairo Samperio was named the Man of the Match for his influential display, playing a key role in two of the three goals.

Inter Kashi made the brighter start, dominating possession in the opening exchanges and testing the NorthEast defence with a series of long-range efforts. Midfielders Asif and Tomba Singh both went close early on, while striker Alfred Planas Moya and full-back Rohit Danu combined well down the right, though the visitors lacked precision in the final third.

NorthEast United gradually grew into the contest, with Jairo Samperio emerging as a constant threat. The Spaniard came close on multiple occasions, striking the post in the 38th minute before being denied in a one-on-one by Inter Kashi keeper Shubham Dhas. Just as the first half appeared destined to end goalless, Jairo produced a brilliant run down the right, beating two defenders before cutting the ball back for Jithin MS, who finished emphatically into the top corner to hand the hosts the lead in stoppage time.

The Highlanders carried that momentum into the second half, controlling possession and dictating the tempo. Their pressure paid off in the 61st minute when Jairo once again broke into the box, drawing a foul from centre back Wayne Vaz, who was shown a red card. Andy Rodríguez stepped up and calmly converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Inter Kashi responded with resilience. Sergio Llamas pulled one back in the 71st minute with a well-struck free-kick that curled into the bottom corner, shifting the momentum in the visitors’ favour. They continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Mohammed Asif capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to slot home the equaliser.

With the game finely poised, both sides searched for a decisive goal. NorthEast United found it in the 90th minute, as substitute Parthib Gogoi drove into the box from the right and produced a composed finish into the bottom corner to restore the lead and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Inter Kashi threw bodies forward in the closing stages but were unable to find another breakthrough, as NorthEast United held firm to secure a crucial win.

--IANS

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