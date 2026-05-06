ISL 2025-26: Late own-goal sees Chennaiyin FC fall to a 1-0 defeat against Punjab

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 in Chennai on Wednesday, undone by a late own-goal despite showing sustained attacking intent throughout the contest.

Earlier, head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda recalled midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer to sit alongside skipper Alberto Noguera in the middle, while PC Laldinpuia joined Pritam Kotal in defence. Lalrinliana Hnamte accompanied Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, and Daniel Chima Chukwu in the attack.

Eleven minutes in, Pritam produced an outstanding goal-line clearance early on to keep the scores level. Laldinliana Renthlei followed it up with a crucial block to deny a clear sight of the goal, as the Marina Machans stood firm against early pressure. At the other end, Chennaiyin carved out a promising 3v2 situation, but Hnamte’s heavy touch let the opportunity slip. Chima was also presented with a half-chance soon after, only for the Punjab defence to recover in time.

As the half wore on, the contest settled into a midfield battle, with both sides struggling to assert control in a game that lacked a cutting edge. After the break, the pattern continued, with Chennaiyin remaining compact defensively while searching for a breakthrough in attack. Noguera came closest to creating one, delivering a dangerous ball into the box that nearly led to an opening, with Chennaiyin also seeing appeals for a handball waved away.

The Marina Machans continued to probe in the final stages, working the ball into promising areas. Substitute Klusner Pereira floated a cross towards Irfan, whose header drifted over, before Noguera slipped Chima through on goal moments later. However, the striker’s effort from close range was off target, summing up a frustrating evening in front of goal for Chennaiyin.

Mohammad Nawaz was then called into action for the first time, producing a fine save to concede a corner. Punjab capitalised on the resulting set-piece in the 84th minute, with the ball deflecting in off Hnamte for an unfortunate own goal. The Marina Machans continued to push in search of a late equaliser, but were unable to find a way through, eventually seeing out the game in defeat.

Chennaiyin will face NorthEast United in their penultimate match of the season, before concluding the campaign at home against Bengaluru FC.

--IANS

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