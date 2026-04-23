ISL 2025-26: Goa eye third straight win to close gap on leader NorthEast United

Guwahati, April 23 (IANS) FC Goa will look to continue their uptick in form and secure their third straight win to close the gap at the top of the table as they face NorthEast United FC in Match 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

NorthEast United FC will play their second straight home game and hope to bounce back from a narrow 0-1 defeat to defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a rain-affected encounter. Despite a resilient effort in challenging conditions, the Highlanders were undone by an early fifth-minute strike from Robson.

Currently sitting 12th in the standings with seven points from nine matches, the Guwahati-based outfit would reach 10 points with a victory on Friday.

A major positive for the hosts was the resolute performance of stand-in captain Asheer Akhtar, who recorded 17 defensive contributions. Nevertheless, their task on Friday will be complicated by the absence of Ankith Padmanabhan, who sustained a shoulder dislocation in the last game, along with regular skipper Miguel Zabaco.

Anticipating a tactical contest, NorthEast United FC assistant coach Amogh Adige outlined their approach. "Our preparation remains the same for every match. We’ve worked on their strengths, especially in attack and set-pieces," Adige stated. "We take confidence from our last game, and there’s a positive feeling in the squad as we aim for three points."

NorthEast United FC midfielder Mayakkannan Muthu added, "In football, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We always focus on winning. After a loss, we move on and prepare for the next match. Goa is going to be a tough opposition, and we will have to maintain our concentration for the full 90 minutes to get a positive result out of the game."

FC Goa, meanwhile, travel to Guwahati riding a wave of confidence after handing league leaders Mumbai City FC their first defeat of the season. The Gaurs produced a commanding 2-0 home victory and significantly boosted their chances of winning the league.

Presently occupying third place with 16 points from nine matches, their campaign has been heavily anchored by a resolute defence that has conceded only six goals throughout the league, a record shared only with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

An away win would propel them to 19 points, keeping them firmly in contention for the title. Their recent success has also been heavily influenced by standout individual performances, particularly from Muhammed Nemil.

Inspiring FC Goa to a much-needed win over Mumbai City, Nemil found the back of the net with a spectacular 35-yard stoppage-time screamer. He capped off the inspiring display by registering the highest number of shots on target in the match week among Indian players.

For FC Goa, head coach Manolo Márquez reflected on their recent resurgence and the challenge ahead. "In the last game, we recovered many aspects we had lost, our pressing, hunger, and positioning," Márquez explained. "NorthEast United have a clear style of play, focusing on building from the back and counter-attacks with very fast players. It will be a difficult match, but we showed we can compete with any team."

FC Goa’s 18-year-old midfielder Prachit Gaonkar expressed his motivation for playing at this level. "Being part of the first team itself is a big step," Gaonkar noted. "Playing in high-level competitions is very valuable, and I have learned a lot from it. I will keep on learning under the coaching staff and the experienced players. Every minute I play will only help me grow."

Past encounters between the two sides have been notoriously tight, with more than half of their 22 ISL meetings ending in a draw. While FC Goa lead head-to-head with six wins to NorthEast United's four, alongside a 38-31 goal advantage, there is rarely much to separate them on the pitch. In the previous meeting between the sides, the match finished 1-1 in Guwahati.

Friday's clash presents clear objectives for both sides. For NorthEast United FC, securing a home victory is critical to establish momentum and push up the table. Meanwhile, FC Goa will look to orchestrate an away win to build on their points tally and climb into the upper half of the table.

With a draw offering little value to FC Goa's championship ambitions or NorthEast United's push up the table, expect a fiercely contested battle where only a win will satisfy both sides.

--IANS

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