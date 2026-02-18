ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC eye positive start in opener against Mumbai City FC

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will look to begin their campaign on a strong note when they take on Mumbai City FC in a clash of two former champions in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday.

The fixture marks the start of a demanding four-match away run for the Marina Machans, who are determined to set the tone early despite a shortened and challenging build-up to the new season. Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, head coach Clifford Miranda spoke about the short turnaround time but expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness.

“It’s difficult, and you can’t really compensate for the break. We’ve tried to adapt to the situation, not just tactically but also in terms of physical conditioning. It hasn’t been easy, but we’re ready,” Miranda said.

Miranda also revealed that the squad has collectively selected a five-member leadership group for the season, comprising Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Elsinho, Alberto Noguera, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer–a blend of domestic experience and international pedigree.

“I have 29 players at my disposal, and I want each of them to be a leader. I didn’t choose the leaders; the group selected them. They voted and picked five: Alberto Noguera and Pritam Kotal, who are here, along with Elsinho, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, and Mandar Rao Dessai,” Miranda said.

Joining Miranda at the presser, Kotal highlighted the adjustments under the new system while underlining the squad’s focus on the immediate task.

“There are many good coaches, each with their own style. Clifford wants us to play in a certain way. It takes time to adapt, but I can assure you that we’ll play a different kind of football, hopefully one the fans will enjoy,” the Indian defender said. “We’ve prepared well, and we need to start well. Our focus is on the first 90 minutes against Mumbai, to give our best and take all three points.”

Also speaking on the occasion was new signing Noguera, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the season. The Spanish playmaker, who brings extensive experience in Indian football, described his move to the Marina Machans as a straightforward decision.

“He (Miranda) called me, and from the beginning, it was a yes. I know how he works, so it was very easy for me to join this club. We’ll aim to have a good season, and hopefully everything goes well. We’re here, and we’re ready,” Noguera remarked.

In Mumbai City, Miranda will be facing his former team. However, the Chennaiyin head coach was quick to play down any added sentiment to the occasion and instead focused on the task at hand.

"It'll be the same if it were Chennai versus Goa, or Mohun Bagan, or Odisha. It's the same. At some point in time, you have to face your former team. It's the same with Alberto (Noguera), the same with Pritam (Kotal). If you've played or coached in this country for a long time, it'll happen," Miranda said.

Miranda also confirmed he expects to have the full squad at his disposal for the Mumbai City clash, with the exception of Daniel Chima Chukwu, who is awaiting the clearance of his documentation before joining the group.

