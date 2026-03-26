ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC appoints Pep Munoz as head coach

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC have appointed Spaniard Pep Munoz as their new head coach, with a contract running until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Munoz will take charge of the first team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level.

Munoz has great experience of coaching. He has previously worked within FC Barcelona’s youth setup with Barca U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the China Football Team.

His first full role as head coach came in Cambodia with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, where he enjoyed a successful two-year stint that saw the club win the league twice and the domestic cup once, while also reaching the final of the AFC Challenge League.

Munoz will be joined by Ferran Borras, who comes in as part of BFC’s coaching staff.

“The decision to join Bengaluru FC was an easy one for me. It is a model club in Indian football, with a clear vision and a steady path forward, and I have only heard very positive things from my fellow Spanish compatriots who have been or are in India about the club, the city, and the supporters," Monoz said in a statement released by the club.

"I am very excited to join the team because this is the place where I want to be. We all know this season is different, but the team is improving every week, and my role now is to help the players continue that progress. I would like to see a proactive, ambitious, and confident team on the pitch, with a clear idea of how we want to attack and press our opponents.

This is an exciting challenge for us. Now the focus is on working hard every day, and together we will give everything to represent Bengaluru and its supporters in the best possible way,” he added.

“We are very pleased to welcome Pep to the Bengaluru FC family. From our conversations with him, it was clear that he understands what this club stands for – hard work, humility, and a deep connection with our supporters – and we believe he is the right person to guide us through the next phase of our journey," Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said in a statement released by the club.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC is currently placed at the fifth position in the ISL 2025-26 points table with 11 points in six matches.

--IANS

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