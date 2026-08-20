ISI builds 24/7 social media network to recruit, honey trap and target Indians

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A detailed Intelligence assessment relating to the future of internal security threats states that the ISI and its stooges are looking to exploit the social media platforms to the maximum their attempt to gather information and plot terror attacks.

Influencers and those who thrive on making reels are the primary targets of the ISI. These persons in a bid to expand their reach and get more likes have become the easiest targets for the Pakistan’s ISI.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been scouting for such persons in very large numbers. Some of their recruits have been told to reach out to influencers and others who are active on the social media.

These persons are lured with likes and money so that the ISI can push its agenda in India. While the Indian agencies have busted several influencer modules, the focus has now largely shifted to the honey trapping network that is being run by the ISI.

The ISI is running a multi-pronged strategy when it comes to using the social media. On one hand, it picks up influencers to set a narrative that is favourable to Pakistan. On the other, it is also looking for officials who are privy to sensitive information and data relating to the Union Government and the armed forces. The third part of the ISI’s strategy involves setting fake narratives against India and also running a disinformation campaign.

An official said that the social media is becoming a nightmare for the security agencies. Our agencies are perfectly capable of busting such networks. However the problem lies in the scale and the manner in which the ISI is targeting people on the social media is extremely overwhelming, the official said.

Another official explained that it is not just a bunch of people that the agencies are dealing with. The ISI has created an army to scout for recruits in India. In fact, their operations runs 24/7 and this explains the scale at which Pakistan is using the social media to run their terror campaigns the official said.

Officials say that there are multiple modules that are at work in such cases. The ISI has not only set up recruitment and scouting hubs in Pakistan, but in India as well. The aim is to create scores of agents in India so that information could flow in at all times. Modules have been set up in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to keep a close watch on the social media, officials say.

The ISI has understood that there are many influencers who chase fame or money and this has become their weakness. In a bid to get more likes or views on their reels or videos, these persons are not thinking about the ramifications their actions would have for national security, an official said.

This weakness is being exploited to the maximum by the ISI and that is the reason, why their modules have been so successful, the official said.

Recent investigations have clearly shown that apart from running disinformation campaigns and setting a narrative in favour of Pakistan, this network of the ISI has also focused on honey trapping top ranking officials.

When it comes to honey trapping those from the armed forces, the ISI agents do a detailed study on the individual. They study the persons in detail, to understand what their weaknesses are. The conversation usually with these persons last for many months before the real trap is set.

The investigation into the case of Indian Air Force Wing Commander, M S Sabharwal details the manner in which he was allegedly honey-trapped. The probe found that he had allegedly used a personal device to record drone trial firings inside an exercise area. One of the communications he had with the ISI agent was relating to the interval between a drone’s launch and its arrival at a target.

The ISI has been on overdrive mode post Operation Sindoor. The operation carried out by the Indian armed forces not just exposes Pakistan’s nuclear bluff, but also dealt a major embarrassment to Islamabad.

Following that operation, the ISI has been doing everything possible to try and embarrass the Indian establishment and the armed forces, in particular. They have found the social media to be the easiest tool to carry out this large-scale exercise and this is proving to be a major headache for the Indian security agencies, an official explained.

--IANS

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