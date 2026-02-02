‘Ishq Ka Fever’ sung by Arijit Singh is intimate, aching, addictive

February 02, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The new song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ from the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘O’Romeo’ was unveiled on Monday. The song has been crooned by superstar singer Arijit Singh. This comes after the singer announced his retirement from playback singing.

The soulful romantic track of the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Gulzar. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and makes an arresting first move, opening with a fiery line delivered by Farida Jalal before easing into a melody that’s intimate, aching, and quietly addictive.

The song keeps things simple and understated, letting the feelings slowly sink in of deep love. There’s a quiet longing in the song, and Shahid and Triptii’s chemistry fits right into that mood, a fresh pairing that fans are genuinely excited to see together. It’s the kind of romance that grows bit by bit, making it a perfect song as Valentine’s week comes closer.

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Meanwhile, ‘O’Romeo’ also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. The film blends intense action with romance and is inspired by Hussain Ustra’s real-world underworld milieu, adapted from Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘O'Romeo’ is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

