Ishita Dutta talks about toddler meltdowns, says ‘phase is difficult not just for child, but also for parents’

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta has shared an honest video on her social media account where she has spoken about dealing with toddler meltdowns, further revealing how she handles emotional outbursts of her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vayu.

The actress has suggested that instead of gentle parenting all the time, a more balanced approach is necessary, where parents remain calm while their toddlers are throwing a tantrum and not beat themselves if at all they themselves have a break down at times.

Sharing her experience, she said, “Vayu is two and a half years old and I have seen a big change in his personality. The biggest one is that he wants to do things on his own. It can be simple things like eating by himself, wearing his clothes, putting on his shoes and tying his shoelaces. But he is still small, so he cannot do everything. That makes him irritated and it leads to a meltdown.”

She further explained, “I have tried everything, yelling, being strict, being extremely sweet, even crying with him. But I realised that once the meltdown starts, there’s nothing you can do. You just have to wait. I sit with him and tell him it’s okay, mama is here, and I let it pass.”

She added, “I give him choices. Instead of doing things for him, I ask him if he wants me to feed him or cut his food into small pieces. Instead of opening the cupboard, I take out two options and ask him to choose. That way he feels heard and independent, but I am still guiding the decision. You have to repeat yourself again and again. It may feel like he will never get it, but one day it sinks in. Sometimes it’s okay to give in to a tantrum — not because you’ve lost, but because you can explain it later when they are calm.”

The Drishyam actress added, “There are days when I handle his temper well and days when I don’t. And that’s okay. I hope sharing this helps someone. This phase is difficult not just for the child, but also for the parents.”

Talking about Ishita Dutta, on the personal front, the actress married actor Vatsal Sheth in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2023 and were blessed with their second child, a daughter in 2025. On the work front, Ishita was last seen in Delhi De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Rajul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and is now all to be seen in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise.

