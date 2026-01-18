January 18, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

Ishita Dutta ‘can’t wait to hug her babies’ after being away for Drishyam 3 shoot

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta recently expressed her happiness as she geared up to return to her children after a few days of being away from them for work.

Sharing a picture of her coffee time at the airport, she wrote, “Time doesn’t really fly by when you are away from your kids… Finally time to head back Can’t wait to hug my babies.”

Earlier, Ishita who was missing her babies while she was away from them for work, had taken to her social media account to express how much she was missing them.“

Missing my babies so, so much… They, on the other hand, seem perfectly fine. Vaayu is only interested in what I’m eating and Vedaa is too small to even register that I’m away.”

She added, “I was so anxious, constantly wondering how they’d deal without me. But here’s the truth I’m slowly learning – kids are far more resilient than we give them credit for. Maybe this separation is harder on the mother than the children. And maybe that’s okay too.”

The mommy of two had earlier opened up about her dilemma as a mother of two young kids.

She had revealed through her social media post that she has been grappling with something that every mother might be able to relate to.

Ishita said that she is someone who loves to travel, but these days, whenever she steps out, she tends to miss her children badly as her heart continues to remain with them.

Sharing a photo of herself on her social media account, Ishita penned, "I've always loved travelling. But now it's bittersweet- because my heart stays back with my kids. When I'm home, I want to step out and be something more. The moment I do, all I want is them - checking in, stalking pictures, missing them endlessly. (sic)"

For the uninitiated, Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, embraced parenthood for the second time in June 2025 as they welcomed their daughter Veda.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the couple posted a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the baby girl."

From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the post read. They are also parents to a three year-old baby boy, Vaayu who was born in 2023.

