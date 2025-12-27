Ishaan Khatter: This year has been so extraordinary

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter, whose film “Homebound” has been officially shortlisted for the upcoming Academy Awards, has looked back at 2025 and shared that this year has been “extraordinary” for him.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses from his getaway in Goa and called it a “perfect year ender”.

“This year has been so extraordinary.. counting my blessings. Perfect year ender and much needed getaway - aura cleansed and farmed. Feeling re-energised and calm stepping into 2026,” Ishaan wrote as the caption.

This year Ishaan was first seen in the series The Royals directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series stars an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort. The series was renewed for a second season on May 28, 2025.

He was then seen in Neeraj Ghaywan’s “Homebound” based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020. It also stars Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May. It reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.

It was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards, making the December shortlist.

The film told the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India, who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

