Ishaan Khatter reveals the quickest script he has ever read through

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has worked on many interesting projects since his debut in 2019. However, the script of his recently released streaming show ‘The Royals’ is the quickest he rummaged through to get an understanding of his character.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and shared that he was hooked on to the script right off the bat. He also shared that the character assured him a certain novelty as he read through the script of the show.

Speaking with IANS, the actor shared, “This is the quickest I've read a series of scripts. I got 6-8 episodes and I read them basically over the weekend, took me one and a half days and that was a testament to how bingeable this show is and the endeavour was to take that and one up it and really deliver a show that's juicy”.

He called the show a “rare confluence of comedy, drama, glamour and substance.

He further mentioned, “As you delve deeper into the inner world of these characters, you get to empathise with them, and for me, I found Aviraj's character very, very, beautiful and very meaty as a part and something that I've never done before, the kind of presentation I've never received before and so I think it was the right time for me to explore this space and, I was all guns blazing to have a crack at it”.

‘The Royals’, which also stars Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar, streams on Netflix.

Earlier, Ishaan rallied behind the skeleton of the film industry, the writer community which crafts stories to be told on celluloid. With Bollywood films not clicking at the box-office, the screenwriter community is bearing the brunt of the lull.

The actor concurred that Bollywood urgently needs to undergo cost reconstruction, and ensure that the writers are paid well.

--IANS

aa/