Ishaan Khatter is ‘surviving on cookies’ in NYC

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is currently holidaying in New York City, says he is “surviving on cookies.”

Ishaan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him chopping on a piece of cookie. He went on to caption it as: “Made it to NYC, at this point surviving on cookies.”

The actor then shared a picture of himself flaunting a little smile and captioned the image as: “Resigned smile of a traveller.”

Ishaan, who is the brother of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, turned 30 on November 1. Earlier this week, the actor claimed that it has been a very special year for him and dropped some glimpses from his 30th birthday on social media.

"Danced into my 30s (heart on fire emoji) thank you ALL for the love. It’s been a very special year and your love makes it even more special. Doubling it and sending it back (Raising hands emoji) (sic)," he thanked all for the lovely wishes.

Ishaan’s latest is Neeraj Ghaywan’s “Homebound”. The film is produced by Dharma Productions.

It follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening.

As his film got selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025 under the Best International Feature Film category, Shahid wished Ishaan for receiving so much love and appreciation for his phenomenal performance.

Pouring his heart out, Shahid penned, "This boy is an artist that’s homebound. @ishaankhatter am so proud of you. It’s a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honestly and commitment. You are going from strength to strength and I can’t tell you how proud I feel. You go get em boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader. (red heart emojis) (sic)."

