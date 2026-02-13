Ishaan Khatter is in awe of Shahid Kapoor's 'O’Romeo': So immensely proud of you bhai

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Proud brother Ishaan Khatter penned an appreciation post for Shahid Kapoor on social media after witnessing his latest outing "O’Romeo".

Ishaan shared that Shahid perfectly embodies his golden principle as an actor - "to burn inside, with an outer ease”.

Lauding Shahid's portrayal as Ustaraa in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "So immensely proud of you bhai. The golden words for me as an actor - “to burn inside, with an outer ease”.

You embody that principle with such elan. You deserve the skies and the best roles as an actor. To take a character like Ustaraa and imagine him like a graphic novel hero and yet make him believable takes a GIANT actor and star (sic)."

"The VB-SK magic is undisputed. Go watch O’ Romeo in cinemas now for a rock concert experience in the theatres. It’s a total dhamaka," Ishaan went on to add.

Prior to this, Shahid's better half, Mira Rajput, also cheered for “O’ Romeo", calling her husband a “destiny’s child”.

Commending Shahid for his relentless spirit and immense talent, Mira shared on her IG, "My ROMEO...When he asks “main hoon ki hoon nahi?”, remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends. Because what holds you is the light. Destiny’s child. It’s time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. O’ROMEO now in Theatres!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

With Triptii Dimri as the leading lady, the project also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles, along with others.

"O’Romeo", which reached the cinema halls on Friday marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

