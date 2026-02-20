Ishaan Khatter: Homebound went far beyond being just a film for me

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter, who won the best actor jury’s choice for Homebound at the seventh edition of the Iconic Gold Awards, said that the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film went far beyond being just a film for him.

On winning an award, Ishaan shared, “Well, this is my second Iconic Gold Award after Pippa, and it is for a film that I am extremely proud of. Homebound is one of the achievements of my career that I’ll always hold dear to me.”

“I think it’s one of the experiences of my life that I will always cherish and remember. It went far beyond being just a film for me. So thank you for recognizing Homebound.”

This year’s jury featured a panel comprising Seema Singh, Founder of Meghashrey and Advisory Panel Member at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, director Amit Rai, and director Saurabh Varma.

The evening saw a strong celebrity presence with guests including Farhan Akhtar, Avneet Kaur, Ishan Khattar, Manish Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manish Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Rukmini Vasanth,Nushrat Bharucha, Rasika Dugal, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Boman Irani, among many others.

Farhan Akhtar, who won for Best Actor popular award, shared: “I am really happy to be here at the Iconic Gold Awards. It’s always wonderful to be recognized for what we do, and to start the year off being recognized for 120 Bahadur feels great.”

“I’m also double happy that Reema’s film Superboys of Malegaon got Best Film, so it was a double celebration, just amazing and really, really exciting.”

Sania Nehwal who won an award for outstanding contribution in Indian Sports Badminton added, “I think as a player, I have been blessed to have so many trophies and medals, and this one just adds to that. I would like to thank the Iconic Awards for giving me such recognition today.”

“I have been representing the country for the last twenty years, and it really gives me a lot of motivation and encouragement to receive such awards. So thank you once again for this prestigious award. I hope a lot of youngsters get motivated by this and start playing badminton, and hopefully perform much better.”

“The Iconic Gold Awards began with a simple idea to celebrate honest work, real talent, and stories that truly move people. Every year, our effort is to recognise individuals who not only shine in their professions but also make a meaningful difference beyond their work,” CEO Piyush Jaiiswaal shared.

--IANS

dc/