Ishaan Khatter dances, glides through moves, leaves fans impressed

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS): Actor Ishaan Khatter on Friday took to his social media account to showcase his effortless dancing skills as he shared a video of himself grooving at a dance studio, and leaving fans impressed with his smooth moves and natural flair.

In the video shared by Ishaan, he is seen dancing and gliding across the floor with ease.

Dressed in a casual ensemble and specs on He captioned the post as, “Teach me how to dougie homie.”

For the dance session, Ishaan kept his look casual and stylish. He was seen wearing a grey full-sleeved sweatshirt paired with black trousers and dark shoes,

This is not the first time the actor has put to display his find dancing skills. Earlier too the actor had displayed his fine dancing skill in various movies and social media videos.

Recently Ishan Khattar was in news for his movie Homebound being selected at the Oscars, but unfortunately it lost the race.

The actor had taken to his social media account to express his emotions on the same.

Revealing that he will always look back at the entire experience with love, Ishaan wrote, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor. Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. (sic)."

Expressing his gratitude to director Neeraj Ghaywan, he added, "@neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick."

"Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound (infinity symbol emoji) no feeling is final," Ishaan concluded the post.

Before this, filmmaker Karan Johar, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, and actor Vishal Jethwa also decided to put their disappointment into words and share it on social media.

For those who do not know, the nominations for the 98th Oscars were announced on Thursday, where "Homebound" failed to secure a position in the 'International Feature Film' category.

The five films which made it to the final Oscar shortlist are "The Secret Agent" (Brazil), "It Was Just an Accident" (France), "Sentimental Value" (Norway), "Sirât" (Spain), and "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia).

The Academy Awards ceremony is slated to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

