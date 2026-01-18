January 18, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Ishaan Khatter recalls 2016 when he worked as assistant director for Shahid Kapoor's ‘Udta Punjab’

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter on Sunday took a trip down memory lane, and recalled the year 2016 when he worked as an assistant director on his elder brother Shahid Kapoor's hit movie Udta Punjab.

Ishaan recently shared a carousel post of throwback pictures on her social media, offering various glimpses from that phase of his life.

In one of the picture, a young Ishaan can be seen standing on a road holding a clapperboard during the shoot of ‘Udta Punjab’.

In another picture, the camera captures him learning theatre alongside his mother, Bollywood veteran Neelima Azeem.

The photo also includes moments from his early training days, including rock-climbing sessions and other physical preparation.

Shahid Kapoor responded to the post and commented, “I know that boy.”

Following his stint as an assistant director, Ishaan made his acting debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, followed by Karan Johar's ‘Dhadak’, that marked his entry into mainstream Bollywood.

He has been a part of movies like Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot. Ishaan has also made his presence felt in the digital space with projects like A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu.

The actor has been in the news currently for his latest international project ‘Homebound’, for being selected for the Oscars this year.

The movie also stars Vishal Jethwa and Janhavi Kapoor.The actor is the son of actress Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar.

–IANS

rd/

