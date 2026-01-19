Isha Malviya: Film ‘Ishqa’n De Lekhe’ means more to me than words can express

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Television actress Isha Malviya, who is all set to be seen on the big screen with her maiden Punjabi romantic drama “Ishqa’n De Lekhe”, says the film means more to her than words can express.

Isha said: “This film means more to me than words can express. Standing in front of the camera, knowing this is my first big-screen journey, felt overwhelming and beautiful at the same time. This film is close to my heart, and I hope audiences feel the same love and honesty that we felt while making this film. This film is more than a debut, it's a dream I’ve lived every day!"

The actress will be seen starring opposite Punjabi actor Gurnam Bhullar. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 6.

Isha is also set to venture into Bollywood with a film project. IANS has exclusively learnt that the production house and the film’s details are being kept tightly under wraps, adding to the growing curiosity around the project.

A source close to the development shares with IANS, “Isha Malviya is expected to begin shooting for a big project soon. Preparations are already underway, and if things fall into place, this could mark her major Bollywood debut.”

The secrecy around the project is also being maintained deliberately, as the makers reportedly want to unveil everything at the right time.

It was in 2021 that Isha made her acting debut with the television show "Udaariyaan," where she played the character of Jasmine. It starred Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the first generation.

The second generation included Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj. Aditi Bhagat, Anuraj Chahal, Alisha Parveen, Avinesh Rekhi, and Shreya Jain also became part of the show over the third and fourth generations.

Isha was then seen in the 17th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2023.

She has also worked in music videos, including "Paon Ki Jutti” and joined Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.

--IANS

dc/