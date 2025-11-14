November 14, 2025 3:22 PM हिंदी

Isha Koppikar shares how she redefines modern parenting by choosing communication over control

Isha Koppikar shares how she redefines modern parenting by choosing communication over control

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Children’s Day, actress Isha Koppikar opened up about her refreshing approach to motherhood and modern parenting.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress spoke about raising her daughter Rianna with trust, emotional awareness, and open communication. Isha emphasised that her focus is on building confidence and kindness rather than following traditional, pressure-driven parenting norms.

The ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’ actress spoke about her parenting philosophy rooted in balance, trust, and authenticity, rather than conforming to society’s rigid expectations. “I try to guide her through trust and open communication rather than strict rules. When she faces challenges, I encourage her to reflect, solve the problems and understand her emotions instead of simply telling her what to do. I don't believe in parenting through fear or pressure.”

Isha Koppikar added, “Every night before we sleep, we talk about what's happened in the day, the mistakes, what it means to be a good person, what that day taught us. I let her see my own imperfections. I want her to know that strength is not about having all the answers, but it's also about being honest, compassionate and willing to grow.”

When asked about her hopes for her daughter’s future, the ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ actress added, “That Rianna grows up feeling both free and secure, knowing she's loved exactly as she is and capable of becoming whoever she chooses to be.”

Isha Koppikar welcomed her daughter, Rianna, in July 2014 with her former husband, Timmy Narang. She married hotelier Timmy on November 29, 2009, after reportedly being introduced by their mutual friend, actress Preity Zinta.

Isha has appeared in numerous Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film “Kaadhal Kavithai,” which earned her the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job' (File image)

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job'

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka (Photo Credit: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act