Isha Koppikar says ‘call me Andhbhakt’: ‘My devotion is not for any political party, but for my country’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has responded to the ‘andhbhakt’ label, saying she is proud to embrace it if loving and believing in India is considered 'andhbhakti.'

In a video shared on Instagram, the ‘Kaante’ actress spoke about patriotism, nationalism, and the importance of contributing to the country. Isha clarified that her devotion is not directed towards any political party but towards her country.

“If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not for any political party, but for my country, for my India. Nation first. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it,” she said.

Isha further emphasized that patriotism should go beyond simply expressing love for one’s country. According to the actress, people should respect the place they call home and contribute towards making it better. ” Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that makes your country better.”

She went on to add, “See, there are two types of children. One, who counts all their life what their parents have not given and what they have given. And the second, whatever they get, they make it not only their own, but also their parents' life.”

“The difference is not just in circumstances, but in thinking. So why don't we also change our thinking? Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don't we think about what we can give the country, what we can do for the country. Because India is changing, my friend. Now is the time for our thinking to change and we become a part of making a new India. So, call me a devotee, call me a blind devotee, call me a nationalist.

She concluded her message by reiterating her pride in being Indian. “I love my India. I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically. Jai Hind.

For the caption, Isha Koppikar wrote, “If loving India is “andhbhakti,” then I’ll proudly wear the label. Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything.”

Previously, in July, Isha Koppikar had responded to criticism and trolling over her remarks on democracy. The actress asserted that her love for the country was something she took pride in. Isha shared a strong message for those questioning her stance. She had written, “If loving my country makes me a label, so be it. I’d rather be proud than apologetic.” Isha further added, “Yes, I’m an Andh Bhakt. I’m a Bharat Bhakti.”

--IANS

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