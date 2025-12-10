Isha Koppikar explains how abs are made in the kitchen not in the gym

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar, on Wednesday, took to social media to give a peek into her fitness routine, explaining that strong, defined abs are made in the kitchen—not in the gym.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video in which she is seen relishing a balanced protein-rich meal after her workout session. In the clip, Isha can be seen explaining to her daughter the significance of a proper nutritious diet. She said, “your abs are not made in the gym, they are made in the kitchen. So, once you finish your workout, what is more important is your nutrition.”

Her daughter then asks, “What does it mean?” The actress explains, “It means that for your muscles, for your growth, and for your good health, the most important thing is your nutrition. See my plate — it is a balanced diet of carbs, fat, this is avocado, and this is protein. So, the protein-carbohydrate ratio has to be right. Understood? This is my recharge moment. Time to say thank you to the body. Nourishing yourself — that’s real self-care. If you want to be strong and healthy, it’s not just the gym; you need healthy nutrition too. Thank you.”

Sharing this video, Isha Koppikar wrote, “Glow begins in the kitchen Not a diet — just a lifestyle upgrade, one plate at a time And when the little one gets curious about nutrition… that’s when you know you’re doing it right They learn from your example, not just instructions — so lead the way.”

Work-wise, Isha has worked across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil cinema. She began her acting journey with the Tamil film “Kaadhal Kavithai.” She is known for her stint in the Hindi movies such as, “Krishna Cottage,” “Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat,” “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum,” and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love.”

--IANS

ps/