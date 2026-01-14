WPL 2026: It was a nail-biting finish, but extremely proud of the way the girls played, says DC skipper Jemimah

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues expressed immense satisfaction after Delhi Capitals clinched a seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in a tense last-over finish in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Lizelle Lee’s commanding strokeplay, backed by Shafali Verma’s all-round impact, laid the foundation for Delhi Capitals’ first win under captain Jemimah Rodrigues. Laura Wolvaardt's nerve-wracking finish proved ultimately calming, as she capped off the dramatic final ball of the chase with victory for Delhi.

Rodrigues praised her team’s composure and admitted that she felt special to come out on the right side of a nail-biter.

“I’m very happy. I know it was a nail-biting finish, but I’m extremely proud of the way the girls played and kept their cool. These things happen in cricket, but it feels really good to be on the winning side. The chase did go down to the wire, but honestly, the dugout was quite calm throughout. Even when I walked in, it felt composed, and I think that’s very important. It did get a bit nervy towards the end, especially after I lost my wicket - it felt like deja vu with seven runs needed, but the way Kapp and the rest finished it off was brilliant," said Rodrigues after the match.

Rodrigues underlined the importance of Delhi’s bowling effort, singling out Sneh Rana’s first-ball wicket as a reminder of how quickly momentum can swing in cricket.

Delhi’s win came as a result of a disciplined bowling display this evening. Shafali Verma (2/11), Marizanne Kapp (2/14), and Shree Charani (1/29) performed exceptionally well in limiting UP Warriorz to just 154 for 8 runs.

"From a bowling perspective, I thought we were really good today. The way Sneh came back and picked up a first-ball wicket just shows how quickly cricket can change. One day might not go your way, but the next day you can make a big impact. That wicket was crucial for us to regain momentum."

Earlier, UP skipper Meg Lanning had lost the toss and led her team best with 54 runs while Harleen Deol scored 47 runs off 36 balls to pull the team to a respectable total of 157/8.

While acknowledging quality innings from Meg Lanning and Harleen Deol, Jemimah said she was pleased with the collective effort of her bowlers in restricting UP Warriorz.

"Meg and Harleen played really well for them, but overall, I was happy with how all our bowlers performed. The standout for me was Shefali. She always finds a way to contribute to Delhi Capitals, whether it’s with the bat or the ball, and today she did exactly that."

The Delhi skipper reserved special praise for Shafali Verma, emphasising her reliability and confidence, and describing her bowling spell as phenomenal and invaluable to the team’s success.

"I wouldn’t say Shefali was my last bowling option at all. The way she bowled in the previous game and the confidence she has make a big difference. She’s the kind of player who’d say yes to bowling even if you woke her up from her sleep. That kind of belief gives a captain a lot of trust in their bowlers, and today she was absolutely phenomenal.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/