January 15, 2026 7:06 AM हिंदी

Iran issues 'will not miss target this time' threat to Trump amid rising tensions

Iran issues 'will not miss target this time' threat to Trump amid rising tensions

Tehran, Jan 15 (IANS) Iran has mocked and threatened President Donald Trump by airing a provocative image of the American leader from his attempted assassination at a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, accompanied by the warning, “This time it will not miss the target.”

Images of the ominous message, translated from Persian, quickly circulated online through multiple media reports and were also broadcast on Iranian state-run television, drawing sharp attention to the escalating war of words between Tehran and Washington.

The broadcast came against the backdrop of Trump’s repeated warnings that the United States could take military action against Iran if it continues what he has described as violent crackdowns on people protesting a deepening economic crisis and growing public dissatisfaction with the country’s leadership.

Earlier, Trump issued a strong warning in a post on Truth Social, accusing Iran of routinely killing peaceful demonstrators.

“If Iran kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he wrote, underscoring a confrontational stance toward Tehran.

The image used by Iranian media referenced the assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, when a gunman, identified as Thomas Crooks, fired shots at the stage, grazing Trump’s ear.

The incident shocked the United States and briefly halted Trump’s campaign appearances during the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn all diplomatic staff, citing a worsening security situation as tensions escalate following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests and mounting speculation over possible US military action.

The decision comes at a time of heightened regional instability, with reports indicating that Trump is considering potential military strikes against Iran.

The UK’s announcement followed a decision by the United States to evacuate some of its personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Iran issues 'will not miss target this time' threat to Trump amid rising tensions

Iran issues 'will not miss target this time' threat to Trump amid rising tensions

Don't want to be owned by US: Denmark, Greenland hit back at Trump's takeover claims

Don't want to be owned by US: Denmark, Greenland hit back at Trump's takeover claims

Kriti Sanon reveals sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben dated for five years before tying the knot

Kriti Sanon reveals sister Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben dated for five years before tying the knot

It was a nail-biting finish, but extremely proud of the way the girls played, says Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues after their last-over win against UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: It was a nail-biting finish, but extremely proud of the way the girls played, says DC skipper Jemimah

Amidst T20 World Cup impasse, Bangladesh players threaten boycott after Bangladesh Cricket Board director’s remarks against Tamim Iqbal. Photo credit: IANS

Amidst T20 WC impasse, Bangladesh players threaten boycott after board director’s remarks

UP Warriorz skipper Lanning praises bowlers for pulling game till last over after Delhi Capitals win their clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: UP skipper Lanning praises bowlers for pulling game till last over

Men’s T20 WC: Demand for India v Pakistan clash crashes ticketing platform in second phase of sales

Men’s T20 WC: Demand for India v Pakistan clash crashes ticketing platform in second phase of sales

Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma shine as Laura Wolvaardt secures victory in last-over thriller for Delhi Capitals against UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Lee, Verma shine as Wolvaardt secures victory in last-over thriller for Delhi Capitals

India's recreated 5th-century ‘stitched’ vessel in historic voyage revives ancient maritime ties with Oman

India's recreated 5th-century ‘stitched’ vessel in historic voyage revives ancient maritime ties with Oman

It’s pretty cool anytime you get a chance to play for New Zealand, says Daryl Mitchell after leading New Zealand to seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI in Rajkot. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: It’s pretty cool anytime you get a chance to play for New Zealand, says Mitchell