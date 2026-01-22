Irfan Pathan advocates Abhishek's ODI World Cup selection after T20 heroics

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the national selectors to consider T20I star Abhishek Sharma for the ODI World Cup, stating that the left-hander’s explosive T20 performances could translate effectively into the ODI format if used smartly.

Reacting to Abhishek’s recent heroics in T20 cricket, Pathan acknowledged that the batter currently sits behind names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the list of players waiting for permanent entry into the ODI setup.

However, he emphasised that Abhishek’s power-hitting ability makes him a compelling option worthy of serious consideration. Pathan feels that with Abhishek's entry, the Indian team can make the most of their Power-play in ODIs, just like they do in T20Is.

“Abhishek Sharma should be in the considerations for the 50-over World Cup. Guys like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are ahead of him at the moment. But imagine him maximising the Power play in a similar fashion to T20S.” Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Abhishek has emerged as one of India’s most destructive top-order batters in the shortest format, impressing with his fearless stroke play, ability to clear the infield with ease, and growing maturity in shot selection. He played an amazing innings of 84 runs on just 35 balls on Wednesday against New Zealand in the first T20I match at Nagpur. Abhishek's knock helped the Indian cricket team to register an emphatic win of 48 runs against the visitors.

The Indian star will be playing his first senior ICC tournament as he is set to open for the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will commence on February 7.

The 25-year-old is yet to debut for India in ODI, but the left-hander has a good record in List A cricket. He has played 69 matches and has scored 2196 runs at a strike rate of over 100. Abhishek has struck four hundreds and 8 fifties in the format. He has also hammered 69 sixes and 266 boundaries.

--IANS

sds/bsk/