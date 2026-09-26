September 27, 2026 12:24 AM हिंदी

Ireland players vote to play Nations League fixtures against Israel

Ireland players vote to play Nations League fixtures against Israel.

Dublin, Sep 27 (IANS) The Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures against Israel will go ahead after the players discussed the issue and a majority voted in favour of playing the matches, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Saturday.

The decision came after uncertainty surrounded Monday’s first meeting between the two teams, which is scheduled to be played in Debrecen, Hungary.

A pre-match press conference involving the Irish team was delayed on Saturday, while the players also missed their scheduled training session at the Nagyerdei Stadium. A group of players was understood to have met at the team hotel to discuss the situation.

The FAI later confirmed that the fixture would take place after consulting the players.

“The Association made this decision following consultation with the Republic of Ireland players who shared different views and a majority expressed that the fixtures should be played,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Association respects the views of all players involved and appreciates the level of sensitivity concerning these fixtures.”

The delay had led to speculation that the match could be called off, with reports suggesting that the players were considering issuing a statement. There was also speculation that one player had been unwilling to take part in the fixture.

The Republic of Ireland began their Nations League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina on Thursday.

Following that match, Ireland midfielder Jason Knight had expressed his concerns about facing Israel.

“It’s difficult. I don’t think the game should be going ahead, but it is going ahead. We’ll have a deeper talk about it, and what that means, we’ll get our thoughts as a group and go from there,” Knight said to the BBC.

Knight added that he would try to concentrate on football while also making his views known when he felt it was appropriate.

“None of us have gone through this scenario before, but I’d like to think I’m experienced, thick-skinned and I can get through most things and that is what I will try to do,” he said.

The Republic of Ireland will now face Israel in Debrecen on Monday, with the fixture forming part of their Nations League campaign.

-IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ireland players vote to play Nations League fixtures against Israel.

Ireland players vote to play Nations League fixtures against Israel

India U17 women lose to Philippines in the first of two closed-door friendly matches at the Vagator Football Ground in Anjuna, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

India U17 women lose to Philippines

'Kabaddi is becoming popular in Thailand,’ says coach Ravindra Shetty after historic bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: 'Kabaddi is becoming popular in Thailand,’ says coach Ravindra after historic bronze

South Korea holds off Japan for women's basketball gold, China takes bronze in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: South Korea holds off Japan for women's basketball gold, China takes bronze

Su Wen breaks 36-year-old record as marathon titles go to Japan, Bahrain in athletics competitions in Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: Su breaks 36-year-old record as marathon titles go to Japan, Bahrain

Six world records fall in men's 70kg, 75kg weightlifting in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: Six world records fall in men's 70kg, 75kg weightlifting

Russell holds off Verstappen to take victory in chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1/X

Formula 1: Russell holds off Verstappen to take victory in chaotic Azerbaijan GP

Rally of Himalayas 2026 flags off for historic Zanskar debut in Manali on Saturday. Photo credit: Rally of Himalayas

Rally of Himalayas 2026 flags off for historic Zanskar debut

Assam: Guwahati homestay to be sealed after student’s death (Photo: IANS)

Assam: Guwahati homestay to be sealed after student’s death

‘WhatsApp University’ and reel culture influencing decisions: Maha FDA (Photo: IANS)

‘WhatsApp University’ and reel culture influencing decisions: Maha FDA