Asian Games: 'Kabaddi is becoming popular in Thailand,’ says coach Ravindra after historic bronze

Tokai (Japan), Sep 26 (IANS) Thailand men’s kabaddi team coach Ravindra Shetty said the country’s historic Asian Games bronze medal is a sign of the sport’s growing popularity there, after Thailand secured its first men’s kabaddi medal at the continental event since the sport’s introduction in 1990.

Thailand secured the bronze medal after losing 28-66 to India in the semifinal at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Friday. The result ended Thailand’s campaign with a historic podium finish and marked its first Asian Games medal in men’s kabaddi in 36 years.

Ravindra, who has been coaching kabaddi in Thailand for the last three years, said he began his stint there from scratch following the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

“I have been coaching kabaddi there for the past three years. I started my experience there from zero, three years ago. I started after the Asian Games in Hangzhou. After that, I started. Now, after learning kabaddi, they are moving forward. Now, kabaddi is becoming popular in Thailand as well,” Ravindra told IANS.

Thailand had produced a strong run to reach the semifinals, where they faced defending champions India. The Indian side dominated the contest, taking a 37-18 lead at half-time before extending the advantage in the second half to complete a 66-28 victory.

India had entered the semifinal unbeaten after four wins in Group A, while Thailand’s run to the last four ensured the historic bronze medal regardless of the result.

Ravindra said the development of kabaddi at the grassroots level in Thailand has gathered momentum, particularly through school competitions and youth events. “Absolutely. Right now, kabaddi is starting at the school level. Our president conducts youth games once every four months. Because of that, kabaddi is developing,” he said.

The coach revealed that his academy currently has more than 60 young players, with girls and boys travelling from different parts of Thailand for training. “Right now, my academy has 35 girls and 30 boys. This is a positive sign. All the girls from Bangkok, Chonburi and other states are coming to us for training,” he said.

Ravindra also recalled how he received the opportunity to work with Thailand after serving in the Indian kabaddi system.

He was part of the Indian coaching setup at the Junior World Cup in Iran in 2023 and had also worked as a coach in the Pro Kabaddi League before taking charge of the junior Indian team. “In the Junior World Cup in Iran in 2023, I was an Indian coach. At that time, I was a Pro Kabaddi coach. I was a Pro Kabaddi coach in the ninth season. After that, I took care of the junior Indian team,” he said.

Ravindra said officials later approached him during an international kabaddi competition meeting and offered him an opportunity to develop the sport in Thailand.

“After that, at the International Kabaddi Competition meeting, they took my name and approached me directly in Thailand. So, from there, I got a new opportunity. They said they would develop me internationally, so I came,” he said.

After guiding Thailand to its historic podium finish, Ravindra said he was delighted with the achievement. “Today, I am very happy with the bronze medal,” he said.

--IANS

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