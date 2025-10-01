October 01, 2025 12:24 PM हिंदी

IREDA’s loan sanctions surge 86 pc to Rs 33,148 crore in H1 FY26

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Wednesday said that its loan sanctions surged by 86 per cent to Rs 33,148 crore in the first half this fiscal (FY26), compared to Rs 17,860 crore in the same period last financial year.

Loan disbursements also recorded healthy growth, rising 54 per cent to Rs 15,043 crore in H1 FY26 from Rs 9,787 crore in H1 of FY25.

The public sector company’s outstanding loan book stood at Rs 84,445 crore as on September 30, 2025, reflecting a 31 per cent increase over Rs 64,564 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

IREDA has continued its robust performance in the current financial year, registering a significant rise in its key business indicators for the half year ended September 30, 2025, based on provisional data.

“The momentum achieved in the first half of this financial year is a clear indication of IREDA’s continued leadership in renewable energy financing. We will build on this foundation to further scale up support for clean energy projects in alignment with the nation’s green energy goals,” said Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA.

He expressed gratitude to the government and all stakeholders for their constant guidance and support. He also appreciated Team IREDA for their dedication and contribution towards sustaining continuous growth.

IREDA is an Indian public sector enterprise which provides financial assistance and other services to projects related to renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

IREDA last month announced that it has successfully raised Rs 453 crore through its second issue of perpetual bonds, offering a 7.70 per cent annual interest rate. The fundraising took place on September 11 and received a strong response from investors, with bids worth Rs 1,343 crore.

Against a base size of Rs 100 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 400 crore, the issue was oversubscribed 2.69 times.

IREDA said the funds raised will strengthen its capital base and support the financing of renewable energy projects across the country.

“These bonds will strengthen our Tier-I Capital and help scale up renewable energy financing, accelerating India’s transition to a greener and more sustainable future,” Das stated. He added that the bonds would help scale up financing and accelerate the move towards a greener and more sustainable future.

