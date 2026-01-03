January 03, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Ira Khan says 'love you' to husband Nupur Shikhare as she celebrates 2 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, is celebrating 2 years of marital bliss with husband Nupur Shikhare.

Commemorating their second wedding anniversary, Nupur took to his Instagram and wished his better half with a video compilation of some of their milestone moments during their time together.

He even called Ira brave for completing two years of being married to him in a sweet social media post that read, "Happy 2nd Anniversary....Congratulations @khan.ira for successfully completing two years of being married to me, you are very brave...I love you #love #anniversary (sic)."

Reciprocating the love, Ira said that being married to him has turned out to be "the easiest, most fun and satisfying thing" she has ever experienced.

However, she hilariously added, "This video on the other hand….."

Expressing her love for her husband, she shared another comment saying, "love you @nupur.shikhare."

Recently, Ira, who has always been vocal about her struggle with depression, opened up about her ongoing battle with body image issues.

In the video dropped by Ira on social media, she admitted that she has been going back and forth between feeling unfit, overweight, and obese since 2020.

She shared, “Let's address the elephant in the room, me. Yes, I'm fat and I'm actually obese for my age and my height. And I've been struggling with body image issues and with my relationship with my food since 2020.”

“I'm not as comfortable and confident talking about this as I was with my depression. So, I'm not entirely sure how this is going to go. It's come in the way of my ability to participate in my friends' lives, in how I show up in my relationship with Popoy, in my self-worth and so then work and everything, in a way that I would say is as intense as how my depression would interfere in my life and sometimes still does. And so, I want to talk about this. I want to try and unpack what I think, have been thinking, struggled with, still struggle with, just all of it. I hope it helps me," Ira was heard saying.

--IANS

pm/

