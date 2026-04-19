IPL 2026: You're never at your best, every game is a new challenge, says Narine on challenges of T20 cricket

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine struck an optimistic note despite acknowledging the ever-evolving challenges of T20 cricket, reflecting on his bowling rhythm and Kolkata Knight Riders’ approach at the IPL 2026 after registering 2/26 in his four-over spell against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Coming off an impactful spell in the first innings where he played a key role in pegging Rajasthan Royals back after a strong start, Narine suggested that while he is rediscovering his rhythm, consistency remains a moving target in the shortest format.

“I think it's getting there. In this T20 format, you're never at your best. Every game is a new challenge and every game you have to try to do your best,” Narine said during a mid-innings interaction with the broadcasters, underlining the demands of modern T20 cricket.

Addressing observations around a possible dip in pace, the mystery spinner clarified that his variations are largely dictated by the conditions rather than any conscious reduction in speed.

“No, it's just based on the pitch. If we slowly bowl on the pitch, we are getting a little more, but obviously you have to vary your pace as well. Hopefully it's going to be a good chase,” he said.

Narine also highlighted the importance of the new-ball phase, especially in a high-scoring tournament like the IPL, where powerplay overs often dictate the course of the innings. He credited the seamers for setting the tone early on.

“Our seamers swing the new ball and I think we give them the opportunity too. It's obviously a high-scoring IPL in the powerplay, so you can't overthink the powerplay. It's just how you could restrict them for at least as possible and then try to control the middle with the two spinners, he stated.

A significant part of Kolkata’s bowling resurgence has been the return to form of fellow spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who has found rhythm after a slow start to the season.

Narine emphasised how crucial Chakaravarthy’s presence is for the team’s balance, stating, “We talk a lot about the cricket, the pitch, what the ball is doing, but I think once he's back in form, it's good for us as a bowling unit and good for us as a team. With him, we realise that he's a wicket-taker, he's someone who could keep down the flow of runs. So it's key to get him back on all cylinders.”

Narine further elaborated on the importance of early breakthroughs, noting how a strong first over can set the tone for the rest of a spell, saying, “It's all about the first over. He bowled hat first over good. If you pick up a wicket or you bowl for under six, it just gives you that momentum of being able to attack a little more. Bowling and with the team backing you, there's nothing more you could ask.”

Looking ahead to the chase, Narine kept the approach simple, stressing the need to maximise the powerplay advantage before consolidating. “It's up to the powerplay. The powerplay is the best time to bat. So we capitalise on that and then try to cruise the game at the end,” he said.

--IANS

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