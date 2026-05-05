IPL 2026: When and Where to watch SRH vs PBKS, know all details

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad turned their fortunes after a poor start and maintained a five-match winning streak before losing to the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 wickets in their last encounter played at the same venue. They are currently placed at No. 3 on the points table with six wins and four losses from 10 games.

Meanwhile, the 2025 runner ups won six out of their first seven matches, with one getting washed out due to rain. However, their unbeaten streak ended against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 28. They lost another match against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Despite back-to-back losses, PBKS are currently placed at the top with 13 points in nine matches.

PBKS and SRH clashed against each other earlier in the tournament. The Sunrisers were beaten significantly by six wickets in Mullanpur.

When: Wednesday, May 6, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch: The SRH vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

--IANS

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