IPL 2026: When and Where to watch PBKS vs RR, know all details

Chandigarh, April 27 (IANS) Punjab Kings will aim to strengthen their hold near the top of the standings when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The contest brings together two sides heading in opposite directions. Punjab have been one of the standout teams this season, thriving on their ability to chase and deliver a series of dominant performances, yielding six wins from their opening seven matches.

In contrast, Rajasthan have struggled to build momentum, with inconsistent displays dragging them down the table. Their latest setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad has only added to the urgency for a turnaround.

RR’s campaign has been hindered by an inability to sustain momentum through the middle overs, often failing to convert strong starts into match-winning totals. Punjab, on the other hand, have fired collectively with the bat, particularly at the top of the order, where their openers have repeatedly laid aggressive foundations in the powerplay, putting opposition bowling units under immediate pressure.

When: Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The PBKS vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, and Vishal Nishad

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma

--IANS

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