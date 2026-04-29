IPL 2026: When and Where to watch GT vs RCB, know all details

Ahmedabad, April 29 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

GT had a mediocre start to their season. In eight matches played, the Shubman Gill-led side has won four and lost as many matches and is currently placed fifth on the IPL 2026 points table. They are coming to the contest after registering a dominating 8-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While RCB are performing to their best in the ongoing season and are placed at the second spot in the points table with six wins in eight matches. They are also coming to the match after an emphatic 9-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB and GT are facing each other for the second time in the season. In their first outing at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the home team dominated completely and beat the visitors by 5 wickets.

RCB have a slight edge in the head-to-head record between the sides. In seven matches played so far, RCB have won four games while GT have come victorious on three outings. Their first-ever meeting came on April 30, 2022, which was won by the Gujarat Titans.

When: Thursday, April 30, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh lyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

--IANS

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