IPL 2026: Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, says LSG's Mohsin Khan

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) After picking a brilliant 5-23 for Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan said his only priority was to ensure his performances are converted into a victory for the side.

Mohsin’s five-for, the best bowling figures in IPL 2026, helped LSG keep KKR to 155/7. "Right now, I’m only thinking that the team should win first. Whatever performance I’ve had should convert into a win, and our team should win. We will try to bat well too - winning is very important for us," Mohsin said to broadcasters after his spell at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium.

He also confirmed that he was fully fit and credited his off-season work with trainer Soham Desai for keeping him in shape. "I’m absolutely fine, fully fit. I’ve worked really hard, especially in the off-season with our trainer, Soham bhai. My body feels good, and everything is going well," he said.

Mohsin explained how he executed the team’s plans, particularly against individual batters, and how variations on the slow surface brought him success. "Whatever we discussed with Rishabh bhai and the plans we made for each batsman, I tried to follow exactly that.

“I read the pitch, and I felt that if I bowled a slower ball, it would hold up a bit. I sensed a shot was coming, so I changed the pace, and that got me the wicket. I’m focusing on my body, just trying to stay fit and healthy and keep playing matches. That’s all," he said.

Despite LSG conceding 55 runs in overs 17-20, Mohsin remained confident about the team’s chances of winning the game. "We bowled good overs. Maybe a few runs came in the last one or two overs, but we’re going to win today. The score is decent."

--IANS

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